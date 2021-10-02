2 shot while in vehicle on Near North Side

CHICAGO — Two people were shot while inside a vehicle on Chicago’s Near North Side Saturday afternoon.

According to police a 32-year-od man and a 28-year-old woman were in a car along with a 1-year-old child driving in the 1100 block of North Larrabee around 1:45 p.m, at the time of the shooting.

The man was shot in the leg and torso. The woman was shot in the arm. The child was not injured.

The car then crashed after the shooting.

The man and the woman were taken to the hospital in good condition, police said.

Police have not released any additional information.