2 shot on Dan Ryan near 95th Street

CHICAGO — Two people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
According to preliminary reports, around 8 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to reports of a shooting on Interstate-94 northbound near 95th Street in Chicago.
An earlier report by ISP stated the incident occurred near 79th.
Troopers say two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No further information was made available.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting should call ISP at (847) 294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses remain anonymous.