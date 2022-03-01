2 shot on Dan Ryan near 95th Street

Chicago Crime
CHICAGO — Two people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

According to preliminary reports, around 8 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to reports of a shooting on Interstate-94 northbound near 95th Street in Chicago.

An earlier report by ISP stated the incident occurred near 79th.

Troopers say two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was made available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting should call ISP at (847) 294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses remain anonymous.

