2 shot on Dan Ryan near 95th Street

CHICAGO — COVID-19 has had an impact on pregnant and postpartum women during the pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has been tracking the number of women testing positive for COVID-19 at delivery. The latest data shows from March 2020 to March 2021, there were nearly 1,500 positive cases. Kari and Cody Belcher of Lake in the Hills said they are blessed to have a healthy and happy baby boy named August who will turn 2 in May. Kari Belcher is still very emotional even today because for her, becoming a mother was not an easy experience. Both she and her husband tested positive for COVID-19 in the week leading up to delivery.

Due to restrictions at the time, she had to give birth to her first child alone with her husband watching over Facetime. He said he felt helpless.

Kari Belcher remembers the brief moments before the nurses took August from her. She wasn't able to hold or nurse him.

“I remember speaking to him,” she said. “That was hard. I just wanted him to hear my voice because I knew once he left that room he wouldn't hear my voice anymore.”