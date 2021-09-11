2 shot in Washington Park, 1 in critical condition

CHICAGO — A 36-year-old man and 32-year-old man were shot in Washington Park Saturday afternoon, leaving one man in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the men were inside of a vehicle in the 5700 block of South Loop Drive at approximately 12:10 p.m. when an unknown sedan approached and a perpetrator inside fired gunshots in their direction.

The 36-year-old man was struck to the forehead and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The 32-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the right side of the face and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.