2 shot, man grazed, on Chicago’s West Side, police say

CHICAGO – Three people were injured in a West Side area shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities say just before 2:15 p.m., three men were near a sidewalk in the 3900 block of W. Gladys Avenue in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood when someone inside a vehicle opened fire.

Two male victims were struck and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. A third victim, 26, suffered a graze wound, police said. He refused medical treatment.

No offender(s) is in custody.

Tuesday afternoon’s shooting comes hours after four people were shot in the city’s Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side, according to police. Hours prior, a 15-year-old girl was shot in Boler Park. Police say she was an unintended target.

No suspects are in custody as detectives investigate. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.