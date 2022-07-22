CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a shooting early Friday morning in Little Village, according to Chicago police.

A 13-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in their car on the 2500 block of South Keeler Avenue around 6:20 a.m. when they heard shots and felt pain.

The teen was shot in the leg and the woman was shot in the buttocks and back.

The two were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were stabilized.

No one has been taken into custody and the shooting is under investigation.