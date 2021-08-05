2 shot, including 13-year-old, in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old and 13-year-old were both shot in East Garfield Park, according to Chicago police.

The two were sitting in a parked car on the 100 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 7 p.m. on Wednesday when shots were fired.

The 13-year-old was shot in the neck and listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

The 19-year-old was shot in the hand and taken to Rush Hospital by a friend. He was listed in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.