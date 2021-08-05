2 shot, including 13-year-old, in East Garfield Park

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old and 13-year-old were both shot in East Garfield Park, according to Chicago police.

The two were sitting in a parked car on the 100 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 7 p.m. on Wednesday when shots were fired.

The 13-year-old was shot in the neck and listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

The 19-year-old was shot in the hand and taken to Rush Hospital by a friend. He was listed in good condition.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News