CHICAGO — Two people were shot in Chicago’s River North neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police said two men were in the 400 block of North State Street around 3:30 a.m. when a black Jeep pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

Police said the Jeep then left the scene traveling North on State Street.

A 29-year-old was struck in the thigh and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The second man, who is believed to be 20 years old, suffered a graze wound and was treated at the hospital and released.

No one is in custody.