2 shot in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO — Two people were shot in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said a man in his 50s, and a 25-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk on the 800 block of North Drake Avenue around 7 a.m. Saturday when a man got out of a car and started firing shots in their direction.

The man in his 50s was shot multiple times in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The 25-year-old was shot in the thigh and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The gunman got back into the car and left the scene.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.