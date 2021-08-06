2 shot in Diversey River Bowl parking lot

CHICAGO — Two people were shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a bowling alley in Logan Square.

A man and a woman were standing outside Diversey River Bowl, 2211 W. Diversey Pkwy., just before 1 a.m. when they heard shots and realized they had been hit.

Both were dropped off at the hospital in fair condition. The woman was shot in the leg. The man was hit in his leg and arm.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

A woman was injured in a shooting outside the same bowling alley two months ago.