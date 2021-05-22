2 shot dead at Garfield Park convenience store

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Two people were killed after an argument at a Garfield Park convenience store led to a shooting.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday night at Franklin’s Super Food and Liquors in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

A 23-year-old woman was in an argument with a man inside a convenience store. The argument spilled out into the parking lot, where the man pulled out a gun and shot her and the 18-year-old man that was with her.

The two were both taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News