2 shot dead at Garfield Park convenience store

CHICAGO — Two people were killed after an argument at a Garfield Park convenience store led to a shooting.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday night at Franklin’s Super Food and Liquors in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

A 23-year-old woman was in an argument with a man inside a convenience store. The argument spilled out into the parking lot, where the man pulled out a gun and shot her and the 18-year-old man that was with her.

The two were both taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.