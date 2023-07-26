CHICAGO — A double shooting amid an armed robbery on Chicago’s South Side has left one man dead and another injured, police said Wednesday.

Two armed suspects approached the victims in the 7000 block of S. Laflin Street in West Englewood around 10:40 a.m. and demanded their property, police said.

Though the victims complied, one of the suspects opened fire in their direction.

As a result, both victims — a 57-year-old male and a 51-year-old male — were shot.

The 57-year-old was shot in the abdomen. He was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 51-year-old was shot in the right leg. He drove himself to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

The offenders fled the scene and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.