2 shot, 1 killed in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

Chicago Crime

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was shot to death and another man was injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday night, according to police.

Police said two walk-in gunshot victims arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds after being shot near 33rd Street in the local northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at approximately 6:48 p.m.

The driver, a 29-year-old man of Chicago was treated for non life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire.

The passenger, also a 29-year-old man of Chicago, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

