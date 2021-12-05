2 shot, 1 killed in Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 56-year-old man was shot and killed and a 41-year-old woman was injured in a Near West Side shooting Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the individuals were sitting in a vehicle in the 300 block of South Hoyne Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. when they were shot by an unknown gunman.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was also taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.