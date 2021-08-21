2 shot, 1 killed in Chicago Lawn shooting

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was killed and a 36-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the men were in a vehicle traveling westbound in the 3000 block of West 65th Street at approximately 6:53 p.m. when they were both shot by an unknown perpetrator. The car they were driving then struck a parked car on the same block and came to a rest.

The 36-year-old man was struck to the left shoulder and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition. The 30-year-old man was struck to the head and pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.

The shooting is under investigation and no one is in custody.