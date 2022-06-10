CHICAGO — Two people were shot, one fatally while inside a vehicle on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of W. 81st Street. Police said a 31-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were inside a vehicle when a black four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac, approached and an unknown offender got out and opened fire.

According to police, the man was shot multiple times and was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was shot in the left arm and upper back and was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the offender got back into the sedan and fled westbound.

No one is in custody at this time. Area Two detectives are investigating.