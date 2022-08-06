CHICAGO — Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday morning in the Loop, according to Chicago police.

The two men were standing in a parking lot around 3:20 a.m. on the 400 block of South Clark Street when someone in a black sedan fired shots.

A 29-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old man was transported to the same hospital with gunshot wounds to the right leg and arm.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating.

Twenty-six people have been shot, four were killed, since Friday afternoon in Chicago.