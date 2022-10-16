CHICAGO — A man and woman were shot, the man fatally, in a hallway at a building in South Chicago late Saturday night.

Police say the man and the woman were on the third floor of a hallway at a building in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue around11:06 p.m. when shots were fired.

According to police, the 27-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene with gunshot wounds to the back and the 25-year-old woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating.