CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after two people were shot in a road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive Sunday evening, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said a 37-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were driving northbound in the 2200 block of South Lake Shore Drive around 8:08 p.m. when a 2015 Nissan sedan cut them off in traffic.

The victims beeped at the driver of the Nissan sedan, who then pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and someone inside the Nissan opened fire.

The 37-year-old woman was shot in the neck and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The 26-year-old man was grazed in the back by a bullet and refused medical attention on scene.

Police have no in custody.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police make a breakthrough in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online with CPD at cpdtip.com.