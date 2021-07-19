2 seriously injured in West Side triple shooting

CHICAGO – Three people were shot on the city’s West Side Monday night, hours after a teenage girl was wounded by gunfire.

Details remain limited but Chicago paramedics transported two adults to Stroger in serious condition. In addition, an ambulance transported another adult to the Mt. Sinai Hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses say the shooting occurred in the 3300 block of W. Flournoy St. in Chicago’s Homan Square neighborhood.

No further information was made available.

The shooting occurred blocks away from where a 15-year-old girl was shot in a park Monday night.

According to police, officers were called to Boler Park, located in the 3700 block of West Arthington Street, following reports of a shooting.

The girl, who was shot in the back, was an unintended target, police added. She is expected to be OK.

No suspects are in custody as detectives investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.