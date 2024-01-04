CHICAGO — Two separate shootings on the same street in the Roseland neighborhood Thursday evening left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized and a 24-year-old man critically wounded, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said one shooting happened in the 200 block of West 95th Street, while the other happened in the 300 block of West 95th, but both happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

In the shooting that happened in the 200 block, police said a 24-year-old man was approached by an armed offender who pulled out a handgun and opened fire, hitting him in the arm and stomach.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

In the shooting that happened in the 300 block, police said an 11-year-old boy was inside a residence on West 95 Street when he was hit in the leg by gunfire that came from outside of the residence.

The victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and initially reported in good condition.

Police have no one in custody in relation to either shooting.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of either of these incidents, anonymous tips can be filed with CPD at cpdtip.com.

Area Three detectives are assigned to investigate the case.