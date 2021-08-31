2 rideshare drivers said stun gun used during carjackings

CHICAGO — Two rideshare drivers who were carjacked in two separate incidents said the suspects used a Taser stun gun on them.

The first carjacking took place around 10 p.m. Monday on the 2800 block of North Sawyer Avenue in Logan Square. Police said the rideshare driver picked up two men before he was attacked.

The driver told police the one of suspects used the stun gun on him multiple times in the torso. He then stopped and got out of his black Toyota Highlander.

He was not injured and refused to go to the hospital.

In a second incident, about a hour later around 11:15 p.m., Police said another driver picked up the two suspects on the 3500 block of West Ohio Street in East Garfield Park.

The suspects used the stun gun on the driver’s neck, forcing him to stop the car — a gray Toyota Camry. The suspects demanded he get out and the driver complied.

He suffered an abrasion to the neck but refused medical treatment.

No one has been taken into custody but Area Four and Five detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.