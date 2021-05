CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were injured in a shooting Sunday morning in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.

BREAKING: Police involved shooting. Two #ChicagoPolice officers shot and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. Condition unknown. One suspect shot. Condition unknown. PIO in route to hospital. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/utoPbRw0qx — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) May 16, 2021

The condition of the officers injured and the suspect remain unknown. The incident occurred just after 7:10 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Lawndale Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.