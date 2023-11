CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued a warning after two pizza delivery drivers were robbed this month in the city’s Oakland neighborhood.

The robberies happened in the 4000 block of South Lake Park Avenue. One happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 and the other happened around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the group of two or three men displayed handguns and took food and the driver’s belongings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.