ROSEMONT, Ill. — Three people were shot at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont Friday evening, with two people in critical condition from their injuries.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m., leading the mall to go into lockdown. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no active shooter.

Rosemont Public Safety confirmed police activity outside the outlet mall before reporting that two people were wounded in a shooting incident.

WGN later confirmed that a total of three people were shot, with two victims critically wounded in the incident.

According to officials, the other two victims were taken to area hospitals where their conditions are unknown.

Officials said a search of the mall is clear and that a perpetrator was not on the scene.

WGN originally reported that one person was killed in the incident. A spokesperson for the Village of Rosemont has issued a correction, reporting that two people were critically wounded and that one victim fled the scene. This update reflects the latest correction.