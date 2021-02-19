2 people shot in Irving Park neighborhood: police

CHICAGO — Two people were shot in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood early Friday morning.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 3800 block of North Kedzie Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Friday.

A 27-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. A 44-year-old man suffered a graze wound on the shoulder and declined medical care at the scene.

Police said neither of the men cooperated with police. Details surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

No further information was provided.