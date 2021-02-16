2 people shot in Gresham: police

CHICAGO — Two people were shot in the city’s Gresham neighborhood, according to police.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were both shot while driving on the 8300 block of South Damen Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman said the shots were fired from an SUV which fled at the scene right after the shooting.

The 19-year-old was shot multiple times in the face and chest and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. The woman was struck once in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and the shooting is under investigation.