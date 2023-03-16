CHICAGO — Two people were found shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side, a little more than a mile and a half away from where they were shot, according to police.

Chicago Police Department officers found a man, 29, and a woman, 33, both shot around 1 p.m. inside a vehicle near West 63rd Street and South Ashland Avenue.

Police later said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Marquette Road in Englewood.

The man was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, according to police.

The woman was shot in the buttocks and arm and was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, according to police.

On the other side of the Jeep, you can see several bullet holes and shattered glass. pic.twitter.com/Rx1m7uBGa4 — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) March 16, 2023

No one has been arrested yet and detectives are still investigating.