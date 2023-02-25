CHICAGO — Two people were injured early Saturday morning after shots were fired during a fight on a sidewalk in Logan Square, according to Chicago police.

Chicago Police Department officers were called to the shooting around 4 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Lawndale Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man, 31, who was shot in the lower back, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Officers also found another man, 29, who had a graze wound to the finger and was taken to Humbolt Park Health in good condition, police said.

The people who were shot have been “very uncooperative,” police said.

No one has been arrested yet and the incident is under investigation by the Area Five detectives.