2 people shot, alleged gunman barricades himself in Gresham home

CHICAGO — Two people were shot before the alleged gunman barricaded himself inside a Gresham home.

The Chicago Police Department’s SWAT team was at a home on South Kerfoot Avenue near 83rd Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday trying to get the alleged shooter out of the home.

Police said two people were shot inside a garage and the gunman ran into his home barricading himself inside. Police said an officer fired their gun at the man before the man took off.

Ambulances were on the scene and took the two men to the hospital after the shooting.

Police found two men in the garage — both sustained gunshot wounds from the alleged shooter.

A 60-year-old man shot in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Another man in his 50s was taken to the same hospital in serious condition after being shot in his leg.

It’s unknown if the man inside the home was injured by police gunshots.