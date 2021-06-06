2 people injured in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO A shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning left two people injured, according to police.

Police said a 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were sitting in a parked car in the 4100 block of West Adams Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. when an unknown car drove by and an occupant inside opened fire.

The 29-year-old man was struck on the left foot and the 24-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the head.

The victims self-transported to Rush University Hospital in good condition. The shooting is under investigation.

