2 people injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — Two people were injured in a shooting in the city’s Grand Boulevard community area Saturday night, according to police.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was in a verbal altercation with a known perpetrator across the street in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard at approximately 7:15 p.m. when the perpetrator revealed a firearm and fired shots.

The boy was struck to the hand and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 35-year-old woman was grazed to the back and shoulder and refused medical attention at the scene.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.