2 people injured in South Side shooting

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Two people were injured in a shooting in the city’s Grand Boulevard community area Saturday night, according to police.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was in a verbal altercation with a known perpetrator across the street in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard at approximately 7:15 p.m. when the perpetrator revealed a firearm and fired shots.

The boy was struck to the hand and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 35-year-old woman was grazed to the back and shoulder and refused medical attention at the scene.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News