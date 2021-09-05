2 people injured in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man and 62-year-old man were injured in a shooting in Humboldt Park Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said a 20-year-old man was standing in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue at approximately 8:30 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator fired gunshots in his direction.

The man was grazed to the right side of the hip and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

A 62-year-old man who was waiting for the bus at the same location was grazed to the right hand and struck to the left wrist and backside and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.