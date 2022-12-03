CHICAGO — Two people are dead after officers found them while investigating a shots fired call early Saturday morning in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago Police Department officers were investigating the report just before 1 a.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street.

They found two people, both males, who were shot and on the ground, according to police.

Both were taken to local hospitals where they later died.

Their identities haven’t been released.

No one is in custody and the incident is still under investigation by Area 2 detectives.