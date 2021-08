CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were shot on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday night and have been rushed to University of Chicago Hospital.

According to police, the two officers are currently listed in serious to critical condition.

BREAKING : Two Chicago zpolice Officers have been shot in the 8th Dist. and transported to the University of Chicago hospital. Condition unknown. Further details to follow.#ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/TzKFa1HZJ7 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 8, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for details.