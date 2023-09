CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were injured after they tried to subdue someone early Saturday morning in Little Village.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Homan Avenue.

One of the officers was hit with a heavy wooden stick, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Both officers who were injured were taken to a hospital and are in good condition, police said.

Charges are pending against two people who were taken into custody.