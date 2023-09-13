CHICAGO — Two men were stabbed multiple times, one fatally, on the city’s Northwest Side.

The stabbing happened around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of North Elston Avenue. Police said officers responded to a person stabbed and found two men inside a second-floor apartment with stab wounds to the body.

One man was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with multiple stab wounds to the body and pronounced dead. A 28-year-old man was transported to the same hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds to the body.

According to police, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.