CHICAGO — Two men were shot while walking on city’s Northwest Side Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 400 block of North Long. Police said two men were walking when they heard shots and felt pain.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the inner right thigh and transported to Loyola Hospital in good condition. A 29-year-old man was shot twice in the right arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

According to police, the victims are known to police.