CHICAGO — Two men were shot early Friday morning while inside a vehicle in Bridgeport.

At around 2 a.m., police responded to the 1300 block of South Throop on the report of shots fired.

A 23-year-old man was transported in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

A 26-year-old man was transported in fair condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.