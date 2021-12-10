2 men shot while driving in Lakeview

CHICAGO — Two men were injured in a shooting in Lakeview early Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. when a 27-year-old man and 24-year-old man were driving in their vehicle on the 1400 block of West Addison. An occupant in a blue sedan fired shots, striking the men.

The men drove to Weiss Memorial Hospital where the 27-year-old is being treated for a gunshot would to the right leg and the 24-year-old is being treated for a graze wound to the right leg.

Both men are listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

