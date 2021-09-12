2 men shot to death in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — Two men were shot to death early Saturday morning in North Chicago, according to police.

Police said officers responded to calls of shots fired at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street and discovered two people with gunshot wounds.

A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead the scene from his wounds and a 25-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation shows both men were outside in an alleyway when an unknown vehicle drove by and an occupant opened fire towards the men, striking them both.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or leave a tip here.