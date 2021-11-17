2 men shot to death in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Two people were shot to death inside an apartment in East Chicago Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police said officers arrived at 3901 Pulaski Street, Apt 1B at approximately 4:55 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a possible homicide.

Officers met with the individual who called 911, who said he came to the apartment to see if his friend wanted to hang out. The man then discovered his friend dead upon entering the residence and immediately called 911.

The man was found to have a gunshot wound to the head and left forearm and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 29-year-old Jamal D. Loving, whose listed address was at the same apartment.

Officers continued to search the apartment and located another man in the rear bedroom of the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 38-year-old Harold Richardson of East Chicago.

There is currently no further information and the shooting is under investigation. Those with information are encouraged to call the East Chicago Police Department tip line at 219-391-8500.