2 men shot to death in Avondale

CHICAGO — Two men were shot to death early Saturday morning in the city’s Avondale neighborhood, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2700 block of West Belmont Avenue at approximately 12:05 a.m. when they discovered a 28-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly thereafter, a 26-year-old man was found in the area with one gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A witness said he saw a man wearing a green hooded sweatshirt firing shots toward the victims.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Five detectives.

