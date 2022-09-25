One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Two Lawndale men were killed after being shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department

CPD said a 30-year-old man was found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to his head around 4:05 a.m. Sunday morning. After entering the residence, a second man, 31, was also found inside with a gunshot wound to his head.

Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Area Four Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.