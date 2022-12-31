CHICAGO — Two men were reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home in the Stoney Island Park neighborhood Friday night.

Police responded to a call of shots being fired at the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses who were in the house said they heard a loud disturbance followed by multiple shots fired.

Both men were transported to the University of Chicago medical Center where they were both pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.