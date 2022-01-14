2 men shot in Ford City Mall parking lot

CHICAGO — Two men were shot Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Ford City Mall.

Just before 1:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 7600 block of South Cicero on the report of shots fired.

Police said a 19-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were in a vehicle when they both sustained gunshot wounds by an unknown suspect.

The 19-year-old was shot in the buttocks and the 33-year-old was shot in the right foot. Both men were transported in good condition.

No suspects are in custody as Area One detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.