CHICAGO — Two men were shot and killed Monday afternoon inside Humboldt Park.

At around 3:05 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of East Luis Munoz Drive, which is located inside the park, on the report of a shooting.

A 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were approached by two male suspects who then fired shots at them. The 34-year-old man was shot in the head and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A WGN News crew said it happened near the tennis courts.

The 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at the scene. A suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The double shooting followed a triple shooting, which critically injured a teen boy, a few hours earlier in the 3900 block of West Thomas.

Over the weekend, six people were killed and 24 were shot.