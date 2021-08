CHICAGO – A double shooting in Chicago’s North Austin neighborhood claimed the lives of two men in their 20’s, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities responded to the 5000 W. Saint Paul Ave. just after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found a 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

Police said the shooter is unknown.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.