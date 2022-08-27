CHICAGO — Two men are dead after a shooting on the South Side Saturday afternoon.

Police said one victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the back, torso and pelvis in the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue before being taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, a second victim—a man in his late 20’s—was also shot in the leg, arm, chest and head. He was also taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police do not have any offenders in custody, but Area Two detectives continue to investigate.