2 men shot after argument in River North

CHICAGO — Two men were shot and hospitalized after an argument between three men in River North.

Two men got into an argument around 2 a.m. Thursday got into a verbal argument with a man in a car on the 0-100 block of East Illinois Street.

The man in the car pulled out a gun and shot one of the men in the back, the other in the leg.

The man shot in the back was hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, the other was in fair condition.

Police are searching for the gunman. Area Three detectives are investigating.

The shooting comes as more River North residents become worried about crime in the area. Over the weekend, two men were beaten on North State Street. A man was arrested Tuesday night following a widely-circulated video showing the beatings.