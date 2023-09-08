CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man was killed and a 35-year-old man is injured after a shooting on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on the 10-100 block of West 79th Street. Police responded to the scene and found two men who had been struck by gunfire.

An investigation revealed that two male offenders exited a vehicle and began firing at the victims before fleeing the scene.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

The 35-year-old man was shot in the ankle and transported to the same hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.